BY MacDonald Chipenzi

PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & HIS APPETITE TO HUMILIATE CHIEFS HISTORICAL

It is not new what we are seeing happening to Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba DISTRICTS under the leadership of President Lungu.

President Lungu has a recorded history of intimidating chiefs and humiliating them publicly using police and his authority

Memories are still fresh how President Lungu humiliated chief Simamba of the Tonga people of Siavonga District when he inquired over the extension on the voter registration exercise last year.

Senior Chief Mukuni’s humiliation is the 2nd time in recent times recorded under the leadership of President Lungu to which a chief is abused using the Zambia Police Service.

The first time such abuses were recorded were on his newly found friend Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people who was a viticim of President Lungu’s use of police to abuse traditional leaders.

The police were effectively used to stop the installation of paramount Chief Chitimukulu when President Lungu was Minister of Home Affairs.

The same humiliation is now being meted on senior Chief Mukuni through the arrest of his wife on a charge of abduction.

It is often said that if you want to remove a mountain start removing first small stones. The arrest of the chief’s wife may be pointer to who next is to be arrested.

We can do better as a country than this surely

I submit