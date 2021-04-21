BY MacDonald Chipenzi
PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & HIS APPETITE TO HUMILIATE CHIEFS HISTORICAL
It is not new what we are seeing happening to Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba DISTRICTS under the leadership of President Lungu.
President Lungu has a recorded history of intimidating chiefs and humiliating them publicly using police and his authority
Memories are still fresh how President Lungu humiliated chief Simamba of the Tonga people of Siavonga District when he inquired over the extension on the voter registration exercise last year.
Senior Chief Mukuni’s humiliation is the 2nd time in recent times recorded under the leadership of President Lungu to which a chief is abused using the Zambia Police Service.
The first time such abuses were recorded were on his newly found friend Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people who was a viticim of President Lungu’s use of police to abuse traditional leaders.
The police were effectively used to stop the installation of paramount Chief Chitimukulu when President Lungu was Minister of Home Affairs.
The same humiliation is now being meted on senior Chief Mukuni through the arrest of his wife on a charge of abduction.
It is often said that if you want to remove a mountain start removing first small stones. The arrest of the chief’s wife may be pointer to who next is to be arrested.
We can do better as a country than this surely
I submit
It is always good to tell the truth no matter how it huts.
1.The arrest of Queen Veronica of the Toka Leya has arisen from the fact that her phone has
records of its use by the missing Hatembos who are said to have been abducted since
February,2021.Police and relatives of the missing persons have been looking for them
since then.As a law abiding citizen,why did the Queen not alert the Police and indeed the
relatives that she knew their whereabouts.
2.Current Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba knows very well that it was not ECL
who put spanners in his being put on the throne but the late President Michael Chilufya
Sata ( MHSRIP ).History has it that immediately ECL became President,the Chitimukulu
hid his rights and privileges restored.The two enjoy very cordial relationship and NOT
forgetting the tribal cousinship between them.
When people say the law is blind,it means just that.It does not matter whether you are a King or a slave,the common denominator is that the moment you get involved in any act contrary to the law,it welcomes you and put you where you below.LOCK AND KEY IN POLICE CELLS OR PRISON.