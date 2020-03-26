President Edgar Lungu this morning held a special Cabinet meeting with a selected group of cabinet ministers at State House.

The special Cabinet meeting was held to get an update on the impact of the Covid-19.

And Cabinet has resolved to implement the strict measures that were announced by President Lungu yesterday during his address to the nation.

The sitting arrangement during the special cabinet meeting was in conformity with specified social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19

President Lungu announced the closure the three International Airports, except the Kennneth Kaunda International Airport.

The Head of State also announced the closure of bars, night clubs, gyms, and restricted the operations of restaurants to takeaway services.

President Lungu also said that public gatherings such as weddings and funerals will be restricted to 50 people and subject to the approval of Police.

The measures are effective midnight today.