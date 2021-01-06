PRESIDENT LUNGU IN TERRIBLE SHOCK!

President Lungu was on 1st January 2021 overwhelmed with shock after Zambia’s Renowned Clergyman Prophet Isaac of Monze released a shocking prophecy concerning the coming elections in which he saw the Commander In Chief kneeling before the same person he was persecuting.

As he respects Prophet Isaac’s Prophecies, the Head of State was shocked to hear that he will lose this year’s elections to the opposition and that people in his circle will betray him and join the main opposition political party. “In the spirit, I have seen God rejecting reign of Soul (President Lungu); God is saying it’s now time for David (Hakainde HIchilema) to rule”, said Prophet Isaac much to the great disappointment of the Head of State who has been thinking of retaining power at all cost. “Sir, God has weighed your presidency and found it wanting. The very people you trust will betray you a great deal and reveal all your secretes”, said the Prophet.

The Man of God further said that between January and July this year, God will allow President Lungu and the Outgoing Ruling Party to win almost all the by-elections as a consolation to their pending August Presidential Defeat. “God will continue to allow the Ruling Party to be winning almost all the by-elections this year up to July but will terribly lose the general elections. The Ruling Party will slightly have many MPs in August General Elections than the opposition, but mark my words; most presidential votes will be given to David (HH) as most Zambians now want change because of the economic hardships the country is facing”.

_Prophet Isaac came to lime-light in 2015 and 2016 when he repeatedly prophesied President Lungu’s victory which came to pass despite many people criticising him. Now he has predicted that President Lungu will lose the presidency to the opposition and says this is surely settled in the spirit.

-Zambian Accurate Information