PRESIDENT LUNGU IS A POLITICAL HYPOCRITE.

George Sichula

NDC COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

Any loving President would not allow such a big gathering amidst a deadly pandemic. We are short of words and this is abit confusing! Indeed character is like a pregnancy, you cannot hide it for too long. We are not sure if the President expects the Zambian people to do what he says and not what he does. What a shame! Its now very clear why the people are not adhering to the COVID 19 guidelines.

The President has created this problem.The office of the President is such an honourable institution which must always lead by example. We have seen the true colours of the Pesident. He doesn’t care about peoples lives , all he cares about is his third term bid. Not long ago, we saw a similar thing during gassing, at a time when Zambians expected him to provide security, he sent hundreds of security personnel to Chilubi bye election to secure votes.

Meanwhile churches and opposition political parties are not allowed to have big gatherings unless the PF. I wonder why the church leaders have continued to keep a blind eye to such mediocrity. John Lennon said,” One thing you can’t hide – is when you’re crippled inside. You cannot pretend to be humble and caring for too long when you are not. The President wants a third term at all cost even if every Zambian died. This do as I say will not work.. He encourages people to observe guidelines to stay safe yet he breaks them with impunity.

Just a few weeks ago, we saw the Minister of Heath who announces COVID 19 statistics being escorted by a battalion of cadres without observing guidelines.

Even if a log stays in water for decades, it can never change to a crocodile. This is who you are. Hypocrites.