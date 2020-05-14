A classic example of absentee leadership

By David Zulu

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than six months ago, President Edgar Lungu has exhibited a subliminal and mechanical attitude on fighting a disease that has sent shivers and panic amongst the world’s top nations. The President has since made three televised addresses which have turned out to be uninspiring, lukewarm and chaotic at the very least. On two occasions the much awaited and heavily publicised televised addresses came in several hours to scheduled time, during which time the President mumbled through his prepared speech quite like an uninterested theatrical student.

President Lungu has been withdrawn and unwilling to face off the seriousness and urgency of the disease and has instead passed on the buck to his health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, who himself has unhealthy integrity issues with the Zambian anti-corruption commission. Lungu’s lack of seriousness has cost him public trust, a worthwhile component of competence, honesty and benevolence in a state of war, that the challenges of Covid-19 have presented to the nation.

This lack of trust emerged when the President announced a drawdown of alert levels, by allowing Zambian churches to open up for services, ironically at a time the Covid-19 Task force was announcing a surge in the coronavirus infection rate. But within 24 hours of the announcement, the three Zambian Church mother bodies graciously thanked, but outrightly rejected the President’s offer, ‘until clear evidence that the Covid-19 infections were stabilizing’.

This was a great embarrassment to a President that was clearly looking for sympathy but got an egg in the face. The rebuff exposed the lack of seriousness on the part of the state, but most importantly, underscored the resolve by ordinary citizens to elect to lead government from the rear, on the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Edgar Lungu’s opportunity to nip Covid-19 infections in the bud, was lost when he rejected a submission by health pundits to close borders and ports of entry for a period of at least 14 days as recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO). This intervention would have delayed the community spread of the disease, that is ultimately impossible to control in the Zambian set-up of unplanned settlements, bustling Townships and extended family systems.

The failure has recently manifested in Zambia’s northern border town of Nakonde, where the spike of reported figures have quadrupled causing panic among health care officials that fear the captured figures might just be a fraction of reality. The Zambian government sprung into ‘catch up games’ by closing the commercial port of entry that borders Tanzania, which itself has been badly hit by the virus. Instead of the President acting in tandem, he announced the easing up of the porous restrictions by allowing restaurants, cinemas and casinos to open their doors for business.

The following day President Lungu flew his $120 million gulfsream jet to the tourist capital of Livingstone, and with much pomp and splendor, opened the Victoria Falls for viewing, as he posed for close photos against the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks which he has so vociferously preached.

This kind of contradictory and mishmash actions by the President, has lent credence to his critics that accuse him of failing to offer credible and serious leadership, during this time of an international and national crisis of the world’s most infectious and lethal disease whose cure is still unknown.