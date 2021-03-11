Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has joined the ongoing debate on President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August elections, reports Asa Manda.

Mwamba who was one the key people to mobilise for President Lungu in 2015 – 2016 elections and was later appointed Ambassador to South Africa before being moved to Ethiopia says President Lungu is eligible to contest the coming polls.

“The Constitutional Court determined this matter in full. President Edgar Lungu is eligible!,” said Mwamba who is fighting for adoption as Parliamentary candidate in Kasama.

He said the Judgement by the Constitutional Court was clear on the matter.

Mwamba advises those arguing to read the judgement, “The Presidential term of office that ran from 25th January, 2015 to 13th September, 2016 and straddled two constitutional terms regimes cannot be considered a full term” Signed by; Hilda Chibomba President Constitutional Court, A. M. Sitali Judge, Mungeni S. Mulenga Judge, E. Mulembe Judge, P. Mulonda Judge, M Munalula Judge, M Musaluke( Judge).

“Spoiler alert; All arguments that have been thrust in the media against the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu recently were brought into court and were roundly dismissed!”