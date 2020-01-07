By Solomon Politician Mustafa

Did you know that President Lungu is the only President who doesn’t tolerate and accept divergent views from his colleagues in his party? As long as your views or opinions are not in his favour, you are flashed out like a rat from his government and party. If you want to be favoured by President Lungu, then you ought to be a bootlicker, a vuvuzela and a praise singer!

But the time I stopped trusting ba Chagwa’s leadership, is when he chased Kambwili from PF without a concrete reason and how he handled the issue of social cash transfer money. Until now, ba Chagwa has lamentably failed to tell us why he chased Kambwili from the party apart from telling us that it was corruption allegations which they failed to prosecute him up to date.

Just look at the way social cash transfer money for vulnerable people was being abused, squandered and embezzled in his watch without any action! It took the donors to intervene and threatened to withdraw their support, that is when ba Chagwa reacted reluctantly and immediately fired Emeline Kabanshi as minister of community and development. Now is that serious leadership?

What about his forgiveness? Ba Chagwa’s forgiveness is always questionable because it has to be in his interest and not in the interest of God. His forgiveness has to bring benefits to his political survival. You call him “Mr humble” but little do you understand the meaning of humbleness. Being humble means being honest, kind, caring, truthful, tolerant, forgiving, understanding, tender hearted and fair. These are the ingredients for humbleness. “Get rid of all bitterness, passion and anger. No more shouting and insults, no more hateful feelings of any sort. Instead, be kind and tender hearted to one another, and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ.” Ephesians 4:31-32.