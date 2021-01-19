PRESIDENT LUNGU IS HEADED FOR A LANDSLIDE VICTORY IN THE AUGUST 12 GENERAL ELECTIONS – HON KAFWAYA.

……. as he says government has no intentions of backtracking on the establishment of a national Airline

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has

said that the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu are headed for a land slide victory in the general elections slated for 12th August 2021.

Hon. Kafwaya said that the recent by elections that have been held in the recent past have indicated that the PF is making headways in the perceived opposition strongholds.

Speaking when he appeared on Radio Phoenix’s Tuesday’s edition of “Let the People Talk” programme, Hon. Kafwaya said that the victory in the opposition strongholds is also another clear indication that Zambians still have confidence in the PF government under the Leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“I was recently in Western Province and we have strong indicators that we are winning the 2021 general elections,” he said.

“Remember that PF in Western Province has just lost one local government by-election while party has won all six other by-elections.”

And Hon. Kafwaya has also said that he was not misquoted by News Diggers News paper when he was quoted as having said that anyone who would want to challenge President Lungu at the fourth coming party general conference should be laughed at and considered as being confused.

The Transport and Communications Minister said that he said this when he paid a courtesy call on PF members in Mongu and was encouraging them to rally behind the candidature of President Lungu at the fourth coming General Conference.

“The reason I said this Luchi is because everybody in the party, the Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has made that public declaration that come 2021; President Lungu will contest on the PF ticket,” Hon. Kafwaya said.

Hon. Kafwaya who is also Lunte PF Member of Parliament stated that party members in his constituency have also directed him to endorse the candidature of President Lungu adding that this is what he has seen with all the MPs in PF including other cabinet ministers who have equally endorsed the candidature of President Lungu as the party’s sole presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

“Now if the party SG has said so, Members of the Central Committee have said so, everybody in PF has been saying that 2021 it’s President Lungu; now if you say otherwise, won’t you been seen to be confused?” the minister questioned.

The Lunte law marker charged that politics is serious business for serious people who have the mind to deliver for the people and not those who don’t walk the talk.

“If I go to the convention and contest against President Lungu having been saying 2021 is for president Lungu in front of the public, I should be laughed at, I have no integrity and I don’t see such people in the PF,” Hon. Kafwaya said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kafwaya has said Covid-19 has impacted negatively on the country’s economy saying that the transport sector has equally not been spared.

He said Covid-19 has done a lot of damage both on the Air travel as well as road transport as people are now required to produce covid-19 certificates when travelling in and out of the country.

The Lunte law marker said that it is therefore the responsibility of government to find solution to this while people must also adapt to living in the new normal by adhering to the health guidelines to avoid the further spread of the disease.

“There could be a blessing in this, who knows? May be a few years from now we would come to discover that maybe God wanted to slow down the world for its own sustainability or maybe we will discover that there was a hidden blessing in this, but for now people are suffering and we must find solutions that effects of Covid-19 don’t take us to the end,” Hon. Kafwaya said.

And Hon. Kafwaya said that the expansion of the three Airports in the country was necessary especially that the National Airports Corporation had predicated increased traffic on its infrastructure before the outbreak of the global pandemic.

He said the expansion of the Airports is important for the economic development of the country adding that Zambians stand to benefit from this for a long time to come.

The Minister also said that government has no intentions of backtracking on the establishment of a National Airline as it has done all it can adding that what remains now is up to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopian Airlines who have partnered to actualise this.

“As government we are done with the issue of the National Airline, we have given everything that needs to be given; we have taken all conventions that we need and we have taken to cabinet for cabinet’s approval and we have also given them to Parliament for ratification, so as government we have done everything and it now remains to the players who have come together to actualise this,” he said.

Mr. Kafwaya has however said that the delay to actualise the establishment of the National Airline to the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic which has slowed many economic activities across the globe.