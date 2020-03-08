Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa will not decide for patriotic Front (PF) who should be its Presidential candidate for 2021 General Election because the party has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be its candidate for 2021, after the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling on his eligibility case.
Responding to questions from the media at the PF interactive forum, the Minister explained that the party was aware of dark corner meetings from some opposition political parties on the candidature of its Party President Edgar Lungu, but advised the political parties to prepare themselves for its candidate rather than focusing on his eligibility.
Weighing in on the eligibility issues, The part’s Media Director Sunday Chanda said that PF was aware that the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) is planning to stop it’s Party PresidentEdgar Lungu from filing his nominations in the 2021 General election’s.
Mr. Chanda said LAZ will not distract the party in any way.
Last Week, LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties for the 2021 general Elections, while insisting that the Constitutional Court did not declare President Edgar Lungu eligible to stand in the 2021 general election, contrary to assertions that they did, adding that the controversial question relating to President Lungu’s eligibility was not yet over and that Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, was right to say that the matter could still be appealed in the Constitutional Court.
Mr. Mwitwa said that when the elections are nearing, the parties have nominated their candidates, LAZ will go back to the constitutional court.
“When the elections are nearing and nominations are filed, there will still be an opportunity to ask the Constitutional Court to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties. It is not a dead-end; it is a matter that can still be revived. Remember that the President himself, President Edgar Lungu, was not a party to that particular action. So, there is an opportunity to take that to the Constitutional Court on the question of his eligibility when he files in his nomination to stand for President in 2021.”
Mr. Mwitwa further said that the December 7, 2018, ConCourt ruling did not interpret specifically President Lungu’s eligibility to stand for a third-successive time at next year’s crucial election.
PF may end up without a candidate in 2021! Good Leaders are Leaders who read and have a reachable spirit! Leaders who choose to be stiff-necked plunge the nation in unnecessary turmoil!
Chiluba was more honest and candid in his third term bid than what we see with ECL! At least Chiluba was going to engage Zambians through a Referendum. Chiluba can be excused but also praised that despite him not being a Lawyer, he was very honest about what the Constitution provided for at the time! The other good thing about Chiluba was he had the wisdom and foresight to back down on his schemes and put the country first! We have also not forgotten how the PF founder was the rabble-rouser and demagogue during the Third-term campaign and much to his disappointment, another bombshell was dropped on him when an unlikely successor was named. That was the beginning of what we have come to know as unpatriotic Front party. It has been unpatriotic from its inception! Fast forwarding to 2019-2020, the nation has again been bogged down in another but more pernicious Third-term debate where lives are even lost in schemes to want to hold on to power. What
is unfortunate today is we have someone who claims to be a Lawyer trying to bend the Law to suit his Lawlessness! He is energized by the poor reading culture of Zambians who can’t take time to read for themselves what the Constitution is saying and what the Constitutional Court Judgement was on ECL’S eligibility to stand in 2021. The following must be clearly understood:
1. The Concourt NEVER made a ruling on ECL’S eligibility. Go to the court Registry and get a copy of the judgement and read for yourself!
2. Read the changes in the wording of the Constitution following the 2016 Amendments. Zambians decided that it was expensive to hold bye-elections each time a sitting president dies or resigns. We came up with the concept of running mate to be sworn in should the incumbent cease to function in the office of president. In the previous Constitution, one could ONLY be ELECTED to office of president. Hence the language in the old Constitution was one who is ELECTED TWICE, was not eligible to stand again. In the new Constitution of 2016, the language changed to HOLDING of OFFICE TWICE given now that you have two ways to ascend to President office, i.e. through an election or being sworn in as running mate to take over!
Now, president Lungu has been elected twice and has held office twice. Under the previous and present Constitutions, he is not eligible to be elected for the third time or to hold office for the third time! Period! The danger with that is he’ll be in breach of the Constitution by staying in office beyond 10 years which is the maximum number of years you can serve continuously as president! If ECL wanted to serve two 5 year terms, he should not have stood in 2015 during the bye-election. He should have opted to stand in 2016, then he would be eligible to get elected for the second and final term in 2021. Unfortunately, he has been elected twice already and deemed to have HELD OFFICE TWICE or SWORN IN TWICE!
The amended Constitution did not leave things hanging for the running mate situation. This is where term limits are clearly defined for a running mate. Remember that when ECL stood for bye- elections in 2015, he was not a running mate but a Presidential candidate!
The new Constitution has provided enough guidelines how to interpret the Running mate situation. It puts a cutt-off of three years. If at a time a running mate is sworn in, there is three or more years to serve as president before the end of the term of office he or she is taking over, they will be deemed to have served a full term and therefore held office. Remember that a full term is 5 years and half a term is 2.5 years, and 3 years limit is generous provision for a running mate who takes over. If the running mate does not want a term of 3 years to count, they can opt out and stand during the next general election. On the other hand, if a running mate who is taking over the function of president has less than 3 years to go, that term does not count because it is less than 3 years minimum prescribed by the Constitution! The reason the 3 years minimum is reserved for running mate and not for Presidential candidate is to avoid abuse. Imagine a sitting president ruling for 2 years and 11 months and decides to resign because they want to be eligible for future elections? That is a recipe for anarchy!
Thus, we can see where the confusion is coming from in the PF camp. They are confusing provisions for a running mate with those of a presidential candidate. In 2015, ECL was not taking over as running mate and the elections then had no provisions for running mate. The running mate issue came into effect when he signed the new Constitution into Law with his eyes closed! I remember how General Miyanda warned ECL not to sign the Constitution with his eyes closed. Here we are now. The Constitution has caught up with ECL.
Our Constitution does not allow anyone to be president continuously for more than 10 years! We said NO to Wamuyayas!