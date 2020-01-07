The Patriotic Front Central Committee has resolved that President Edgar Lungu is the sole Presidential candidate for the party in the 2021 General elections.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the decision by the Central Committee was arrived at after considering the achievements President Lungu has scored since 2015.

Speaking when he received defectors from the opposition among them, the Zambia Republican Party, Mr Mwila said the Central Committee has instructed that the Secretariat intensifies the mobilization of members especially those that left the party.

Mr Mwila said all newly recruited members should not be relegated to mere spectators but should be used to mobilize the party.

And Mr Mwila said the UPND is worried that Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has rejoined the PF because he will dismantle their structures.

He said the UPND are worried because they know that GBM has huge following across the country.

Mr Mwila said UPND lies that the PF has sold national assets among them Zesco and ZNBC to the Chinese will not distract Zambians who believe in the ideologies of the ruling party.

He added that the PF is not doing anything to rig the elections but will genuinely win the elections in 2021 due to the many projects they have delivered to the Zambian people.