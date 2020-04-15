President Edgar Lungu has expressed profound gratitude to the Jack Ma Foundation for its generous donation of various medical materials to the Zambian Government towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter of appreciation to Mr. Jack Ma, Chairman of the Jack Ma Foundation of the People’s Republic of China, President Lungu said Mr. Ma’s generosity in these difficult times was a clear demonstration of his Foundation’s commitment to Sino-Africa relations for which the Zambian Government shall forever remain indebted.

President Lungu commended Mr. Ma stating that the Zambian Government was particularly grateful to the esteemed Foundation for extending this aid to the people of Zambia in particular and to the African people in general, despite the challenges that the Pandemic has placed on the People’s Republic of China.

“Sir on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to take this opportunity to thank you most sincerely and the Foundatiin for the generous donation of various medical materials to my Government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic” reads the letter.