Laura Miti wrote…

President Lungu – Listen to the Kids

Young people got #LunguOut trending on Twitter last night, within hours of the President threatening them for raising their voices about national matters.

I hope the President takes some to reflect on why young Zambians are mobilising each other.

It is simply this:

Zambia

1. is an extremely wealthy country.

2. has stunningly and inexplicably rich leaders who display lavish lifestyles.

3. has majority citizens who are desperately impoverished and battling to afford basics like food and education.

4. has a majority young population with very few opportunities no matter how smart or hardworking an individual youth is.

That, Mr President is the problem. It is what you must address when you take to the podium.

Attacking kids for asking – why, is such a self-harming strategy.