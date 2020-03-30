PRESIDENT LUNGU MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO LUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN, ASSESSES FLOOD SITUATION

… we are so grateful as the people of Luapula, Northern and Muchinga for the love that the Republican President has continued to show us

I wish to inform you that Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Monday made a surprise visit to Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces to see for himself the flood situation in the three Provinces.

Because the three Provinces are among the worst hit by the floods in the country, the Head of State wanted to personally make an aerial assessment.

President Lungu could not however touch down in any of the three Provinces to interact with his people due to the Ministry of Health’s advice against holding meetings in the wake of the coronavirus.

Having witnessed first the devastation caused by the floods especially along the Chambeshi-Luapula river system catchment area which has been badly affected, the President has assured the of urgent and continuous support

On behalf of my two brothers Hon Bwalya Chungu MP, Minister of Northern Province and Hon Malozo Sichone MP Minister of Muchinga Province and all the people of these the three Provinces, we are very grateful to you ba Kateeka for your visit and assurances.

May I also take this opportunity to inform all our people that the President could not spend time to interact with our people due to CoronaVirus pandemic

And on this the President has has repeated his call for all of to keep our social distance, avoid ukwenda umungulu (“my own translation”) and follow all instructions from the Health authorities.

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Luapula Province Minister

March 29, 2020