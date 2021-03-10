PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has made six temporary appointments at provincial chairperson level in the Patriotic Front to allow the incumbents to pursue their political aspirations at council ward or Member of Parliament.

The President has appointed Mr Bernard Zulu to act as PF Copperbelt chairperson, Simon Lwando for Luapula while Mr Alexander Miti has been appointed as acting chairperson for Eastern Province.

Others appointed are Glen Chingumbe Kalimbwe for Western Province, Justine Mutale for Muchinga and Kenneth Simfukwe Mulwanda for Central Province.

This is according to a circular dated March 9, 2021 to PF branches at provincial, districts and wards.

The circular is signed by PF Secretary General Davis Mwila.

The chairperson who have applied for adoptions are Andrew Lubusha for Eastern,Davison Mungadu for Muchinga and Nathan Chanda for the Copperbelt. -Diamond TV Zambia