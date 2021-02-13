Laura Miti writes:

The President managed to finish a whole speech on national values without mentioning corruption😯.

At a time when the Treasury is bleeding billions, he dedicated pages to GBV and early marriages without acknowledging that those vices are but effects of poverty, which is, in turn, the result of how his people are stealing public money as a sport.

So if we conclude that the President finds it difficult to speak about corruption because he is himself swimming in it, will he be surprised?