PRESIDENT LUNGU- MAY BE LOOKING FOR REASONS TO BLOCK HH FROM CONTESTING 2021 ELECTIONS

BY Honourable Lungowe Tumelo MULOWA-MUSONDA (Mwandi Constituency Aspiring MP).

President Edgar Lungu and the PF may be looking for reasons to block UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from contesting next year’s presidential elections.

The first strategy was the presentation of bill 10 which included, inter alia, clauses that are disadvantageous to HH and the UPND. Unfortunately, the bill has been rejected by Zambians.

Since the aforesaid strategy has failed. The seemingly auspicious strategy for President Lungu and the PF is implicating HH in any criminal activity.

Therefore, the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation of State assets between 1994 and 2000 may be another strategy that Lungu and the PF government would want to use to block HH from contesting the 2021 Presidential elections.

From my observation, there is some form of desperation in the PF camp to make sure President HH does not contest next year’s presidential elections. Currently, it seems the only plausible way to achieve this is by linking HH to criminal activities and have him jailed.

Personally, l think this kind of politics should not be entertained and practiced in a democratic country, more especially by a president who claims to be a Christian.This is an assult to Zambia’s democracy.

To be honesty, watching the live programme of the PF cadres, who under the pretext of being Civil Society Organizations, presented a stage managed petition to President Edgar Lungu, soliciting for setting up of a Commission of Inquiry into the privatization of State assets while singing praises to him, raised a feeling of anger and resentment in my breast. All l can say is that Edgar Lungu and the PF are raping Zambia’s democracy in broad daylight.

I therefore wish to remind President Edgar Lungu, that the UPND we have now, is not the 2016 UPND that watched you treat HH as it pleased you.

Your excellence, my advise to you is that, if you want peace, please, stay away from HH and leave him alone. This time around, we won’t allow you to send HH to jail over flimsy charges again.

