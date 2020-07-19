President Lungu Mourns 2 MPs Who Died Hours Apart

President Edgar Lungu says it is a painful blow to lose two gallant Members of Parliament in a day

He stated on his Facebook page that Zambia has lost two vibrant members of parliament who remained extremely loyal to their electorates.

Lukashya Independent member of parliament Mwenya Mukonge died on Saturday morning at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and hours later in the evening, Rogers Mwewa, the Mwansabombwe MP, also passed on at the same hospital after being referred from CFB.

” Zambia has been robbed of two of her sons, legislators and representatives of the people namely Honourable Mwenya Munkonge, MP Lukashya Constituency in Northern Province who passed on this morning and Hon Rodgers Mwewa, MP Mwansabombwe Constituency in Luapula Province who passed on this evening. This is a painful blow,” President Lungu stated. “We have lost two gallant men who remained loyal to their electorates and the Patriotic Front despite Hon Munkonge being an Independent MP. My deepest condolences to the Munkonge and Mwewa families and the people of both Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Constituencies. Farewell Comrades! Farewell!

I mourn your sudden passing.”