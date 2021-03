PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS MAGUFULI

President Edgar Lungu has noted with saddens the death of Tanzania President John Magufuli.

President Magufuli, 61 died from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

And President says Mr. Magufuli will be remembered as a fearless leader who sacrificed his life to serve the less privileged and transformed his country.

He says the leadership and wisdom of Mr. Magufuli will be greatly missed by everyone.