PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

PRESIDENT LUNGU MUST APOLOGIZE TO RWANDA FOR ANTONIO’S DIPLOMATIC BLUNDER.

We are calling on President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) to unreservedly apologize to the people of the Republic of Rwanda and President Paul Kagame, for the careless and calculated diplomatic blunder made by the PF’s Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza during today’s Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk program.

We note that during the program, Mr. Mwanza, in his usual uninformed fashion, went on a rampage trying to disparage and discredit the character of the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, but in the process accused President Paul Kagame’s government of unleashing murder against opponents.

We find Mr. Mwanza’s aspersions embarrassing, derogatory and devoid of diplomatic etiquette, as well as defamatory to a sitting head of state of a foreign government.

Additionally, we find Mr. Mwanza’s remarks as an attack on the sovereign government of Rwanda, and brings into disrepute Zambia’s foreign relations stance towards the Republic of Rwanda.

We are also calling on the police to summon Mr. Mwanza and ask him to clarify what he meant he indicated that Mr. Hichilema “would be shot in the head”, merelyfor exercising his political and civil liberties.

We shall not entertain the culture of junk politics and politicians to tarnish Zambia’s diplomatic stature for petty political milestones.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

6 August 2021