ON THE OIL PRICES – PRESIDENT LUNGU MUST LOOK INTO ERB THEY ARE DECAMPAIGNING US BIG TIME

By Musonda Mukonda Erasmus

I know we dont buy Oil on the spot Market, but there is a pro-poor way of doing things

US oil prices crush to US$ 0 per barrel. Suppliers are paying US$ 8 to consumers, for delivery.

Why are pump prices for gas not coming down here in Zambia. Board Chairman Ngandu Mwanagiti and your Cost Accountant Ben, that what CIMA taught you that cost reflective tariffs only applies to government and Zesco.

BA BEN ( ERB)

Three months ago the kwacha was K14 to a dollar and the price oil was $58 per barrel translating into K812 per barrel.

Today the price of crude oil is $12 per barrel if not Zero kwacha and the kwacha is K19 to a Dollar, translating into K228 per barrel as a cost in kwacha .

Just look at the difference between K812 and K228 but the pump price still remain the same ,why?

I think the President must fire the Board Chairman and the Cost Accountant for ERB, they are useless they are not protecting the interest of the poor Zambians and the Pro poor Policies of the Patriotic Front.

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up

The price of US oil has turned negative for the first time in history.

That means oil producers are paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands over fears that storage capacity could run out in May.

Demand for oil has all but dried up as lockdowns across the world have kept people inside.

As a result, oil firms have resorted to renting tankers to store the surplus supply and that has forced the price of US oil into negative territory.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil, fell as low as -$37.63 a barrel.