PRESIDENT LUNGU MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE.

PRESIDENT LUNGU MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.

As Movement for National Transformation (MNT), we urgently call upon President Dr. EdgarChagwa Lungu TO RESIGN IMMEDIATELY, AND CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS, orthere will be ghastly consequences of THE LEGACY OF HIS PRESIDENCY, for grossviolations of the Republican Constitution, and his deceptive Presidency.

The following gross violations must be noted, by ALL Zambians:

(1). The President is in breach of (Article 90), of the Constitution, which prescribes thePrinciples of Executive Authority, which states that, “Executive Authority must beexercised in a manner compatible with the principles of social justice and for thePeople’s well-being and benefit.” The Country today is under social injustices, and the executive powers are not working for the benefit of the Common good of Zambians, butPatriotic Front (PF) cadres, who are now very rich citizens.

(2). The President is in breach of (Article 90), sub- articles (3) (a) to (f) which requires;(a). Respect, upholding and safeguarding the constitution, (b) safeguarding thesovereignty of the Republic, (c) promoting democracy and enhancing the unity of thenation, (d) respect the diversity of the different communities of Zambia, and (f)Upholding the rule of law. (As read together with Article 8). The (PF) Presidency, haspaid lip-service, to all these provisions. Our democratic tenets, practices, and national unity are all in gross violations.(3). The President is in breach of (Article 92) (1) which requires him, “to perform withdignity, leadership, and integrity, the acts necessary, expedient, and reasonablyincidental to, the exercise of the executive authority”.

WHILE WE, as the Citizenry, are grateful for the relatively massive Infrastructure developmentof; Roads, Hospitals, Schools, Universities, howbeit, by debt, of USD 27 Billion, sadly. However, it is very disheartening that the following are neglected parts of the gross breaches of theRepublican Constitution, in less than a year before the 2021 general elections, as it were;(1). Constitutionalism and Good Governance are at their all-time low. Bill 10, is not uniting the Nation, but further dividing it. Those opposing it, have been ignored as the (PF) Voices are getting louder than all others, autocratically. The democratic space, is narrowing against other players in the Opposition. Transparency, integrity, and accountability, are no longer part of our once enviabledemocratic Republic in the region, and around the world, in almost 56 years of independence.(2). The Economic Environment is very bad.

The weak; economic fundamentals, high debt burden, high exchange rate, and a growing high inflation rate, are indicators of a bad fiscal andmonetary policy, management frameworks. Inequalities, and wealth distribution has remainedwith those in power or close to it, not the common Citizenry, sadly. The Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) model of economic plan, is more favorable to Foreigners, in exploitation and casualizationof our people sadly. A Forensic Audit of all (PF) deceptive colossal empowerment funds, in this economy is needed.(3). The Rule of Law failing. The consistent use of; threats, intimidation, and “law fare” to fixperceived critical voices, or political Opponents, is tarnishing our sovereign; democracy,legitimacy, and credibility of the state of existence. Those who were cited for corruption from (PF)have all been acquitted or given “Nolle Prosequi” outcomes at law coincidentally.

The denial of human rights to Opposition, like the arrest and imprisonment of Dr Kambwili’s bail pending appeal, denial of Opposition Leaders to access Prisons, inhumane treatment of the Wife to Dr Chishimba Kambwili, all point to a failure of the rule of law. The (PF) arrogantly and with impunity, have been conducting rallies country wide, as if Covid-19 regulations of S.I. 21 and 22,do not exist, but only use them against the Opposition Political Parties. No one, should be above the law.(4). The Cadrerisation of government and State Institutions. We need professionalism in theCivil Service, Public institutions including; Markets, Bus stops, and all State Actors. Cadres aremilitias today, above the Police. Cadres who beat the Police Officers are acquitted, whileOpposition Parties are blocked at every point by Cadres. The silence of the Presidency about these things, entails the blessing of the President. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), must bereconstituted, to conduct fair 2021 elections. Their current approach, is dangerous to our;democracy, national unity, and peace and security.(5). The Discrimination and Abuses of the Application of the Public Order Act (POA).

Therehas been a discriminatory application of the (POA) by the Zambia Police Service. The Police hasused force disproportionately in many cases against Civilians like Mrs. Kambwili, Mucheleka, andother players. Before we enforce law and order, we must ensure that we provide the environment democratically, that does not fuel injustices by Police and the Presidency. Law and Order, withoutvalue for Citizens, is an justice, and gross abuse of Police Services, by using undue Force. We only have a Police Service., not a Police Force. Police are acting like ‘Mercenaries’, against unarmedCivilians. The Police are not acting professionally, in the use of their powers and use of the (POA)(6). Growing Discontents and Sovereign Security Risks of Unrest. Our people are discontentedwith how the Country is being governed by the (PF). The situation must be arrested or we areheading for Autocracy, if not a full blown dictatorship, not democracy. Our sovereign state, is atrisk of invaders, who seek economic exploitation. The (PF’s) dealings with China remain insidiously questionable, to our national assets. In 1991, the vigilantes of UNIP could not stop the revolution of Change, so in 2021. People are saying, “Enough is enough “Zambians are gettting tired of gross abuses taking place, and are counting down their end now.(7). Deception and Corruption of the Presidency. The presidency has not been entirely honestwith the Zambian people. By deception, the (PF) have not fought corruption. It has been tolerated,rather than fought.

They have not treated Opposition Parties fairly, Violence and disunity are the norm of threats of (PF) government Ministers against Citizens, in arrogance and impunity. The deceptive Presidential working visits Country wide, have been campaigns against OppositionParties. There is no justice, and corruption is defended in academic exercises. Therefore, based on the foregoing breaches, and violations against the Republican constitutionalrequirements, we call on the President to do the right thing, by immediately resigning and callingfor early elections, while the Zambian people are still Clapping. The presidency of the (PF) verysoon, must answer to abuses of the Republican Constitution by ‘massive’ Judicial Reviews of this presidency. We put this statement on record for posterity, by which we advise Parliament accordingly.

Issued by:Dr Daniel Mvula Shimunza MNT Founding President For First World Zambia IdeologyAnd 2021 Presidential Candidate.