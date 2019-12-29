We constantly hear of press advisors, political advisors to the president etc, but we never hear of economic advisors, we know one exists but he’s certainly not doing his job.

Zambia is experiencing a severe economic recession, if not a depression.

Situations like these don’t solve themselves, they require the best minds in the country being brought together to develop solutions to the nation’s problems and implement them.

For example when the United States of America experienced a severe economic recession in 2008, President Barack Obama assembled a strong team of economics and industry experts of both political affiliations to develop thorough plans to revive the economy, within a few years the economy recovered and growth was achieved.

We mean well for Zambia, and we don’t want President Lungu to fail economically because if he fails we all suffer, that’s why we would like to suggest to the president that he assemble an economic advisory team to develop an economic recovery plan. It will go a long way in restoring investor confidence, engaging the IMF and reassuring the people of Zambia that there is an economic rescue plan in place.

We advise the president to tap into expertise all across the spectrum into this team, not just his supporters.

The President should go to ZACCI, ZICA, UNZA, Banking industry, Energy consultants, Mining consultants, even foreign experts if needed and tap the finest minds in these fields to advise the President and to develop a robust economic recovery plan. The President should welcome all view points in order for him to make informed decisions.

For a start we can advise him to tap someone like Ng’andu Magande to lead his economic advisory team, Magande served in the Mwanawasa government at a time when the economy was very turbulent, so he understands what kind of interventionary mechanisms should be employed to diffuse this situation.

Otherwise in the absence of a proper economic advisory team and no economic recovery plan this situation will only get worse and we will all suffer collectively as Zambians regardless of political affiliation. -NDC