PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU OFFERS K250,000 CASH REWARD FOR ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON GASSING HOUSES.

President Edgar Lungu has offered a sum of K250 000 to whoever will provide any credible information leading to the arrest of the suspected individuals behind the gassing of households.

He said this on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

ECL writes…

Fellow Citizens,

“I am warning those behind the gassing of innocent citizens in selected parts of the Country that their days are numbered. Whatever your motivation, we are closing in on you. We will find you and you will pay for your criminal activities”

“To all those daring me as President, you will have yourselves to blame when I act and no one will speak for you. You cannot injure society and expect to go free”.

“Let me restate that there is K250,000 cash to anyone with any information on people behind this menace.”

“Lastly, I want all citizens to be assured that I will do everything it takes to protect you as that is my number one responsibility.”

#WeShallOvercome