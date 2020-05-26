President Edgar Lungu has extended the Prerogative of Mercy to two men of Kapiri Mposhi who were jailed last year in November for practicing homosexuality.

According to a Government Gazette obtained by the Daily Star in which names of the over 2,900 prisoners pardoned by the President to commemorate Africa Freedom Day have been printed, Japhet Chataba and Stephen Sambo’s names were spotted.

The two men have since only served six months in jail and have acquired their freedom through the President’s Constitutional powers.

After the two were sentenced, Daniel Foote, who was United States Ambassador was rattled and condemned the sentencing and wondered why government was not prosecuting those charged with corruption.

This earned him a ‘recall’ after the Zambian government complained against his comments and requested that he be withdrawn from the country.

Credit: Daily Star Zambia