Lungu Petitioned to Remove Chitalu Chilufya

====================================

His Excellency Dr. Edger C. Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia. State House Lusaka Zambia

12th May 2020

PETITION

RE: SUSPENSION OR DISMISAL OF DR CHITALU CHILUFYA THE MINISTER OF HEALTH

Your Excellency Dr Edger Chagwa Lungu , President of the Republic of Zambia , the undersigned as a citizen of Zambia and Public Health and Community Education Expert, address you to raise serious anomalies that Hon Minster of Health Dr. Chilufya has created. As the overall supervisor and appointing authority of all the Ministers, I write to you after a thorough research and investigation, and come to a painful but timely conclusion that Your Excellence President of the Republic of Zambia you suspend or Dismiss Dr Chitalu Chilufya from his position as Minister of Health with immediate effect and the following ten (10) grounds are my alleged reasons for his Suspension or Dismissal:

1. He has been telling lies about the 24hours Covid-19 updates as most results he announces are days behind. Your Excellency after you addressed the nation at 15 hours on Friday, it was far less than 24hours when Dr. Chilufya updated the nation at 11 hours in the name of last 24 hours to announce his new threatening figures of 85;

2. The results for Saturday are not true but a fiction of the Minister to merely scare Zambians and sabotage the Presidential measures of the New normal. For example, it is not true that 26 immigration officials at Nakonde border tested Covid-19 positive as Zambia has few immigration officers at that border. If they

are all Covid-19 positive and hospitalized, why are some officers still there and working?

3. Therefore, the entire figure of 85 positive cases for Saturday is therefore questionable and false which makes the Minister professionally wrong to be kept and continue updating Zambians on Covid -19 daily. The Saturday results must be investigated by neutral and respectable public health and medical experts.

4. The Saturday results of Dr. Chilufya also shows that the Minister deliberately misled the President of the Republic of Zambia on Friday. It shows that the Hon. Minister of Health had the results but chose to hide them so that the President is misled. This is alarming and must not be entertained because Cabinet Ministers are sector advisers of the President and not Presidential sector betrayers or manipulators;

5. The Minister also lied that the 82 old woman died in the last 24 hours of Saturday when that woman died on Tuesday and was buried on Thursday. Why didn’t the Minister allow the President to announce the death on Friday but chose to hide it to himself?

6. In the past seven weeks, the Minister has been lying that all our ports of entry are secured and measures put in place to screen and quarantine those found positive. Nakonde border has exposed his lies . So, where are the Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive?

7. The death of the young man Ian, a health staff who died on the Solwezi Power Tools Bus carrying Covid-19 samples is a clear sign of professional misconduct and negligence by the Minister who must be suspended or fired on moral grounds. Why should lives be sacrificed to death so cheaply merely because we have a wrong person as Minister? There are many Zambians who can do a better job at that level

8. The number of health workers and frontline staff who are contracting Covid -19 is very high which shows that Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has failed to protect and take care of his own staff and Ministry. Soon or later, Zambia risks a dark health crisis where health workers will start shunning and running away from their places of work in fear of contracting Cvid-19

9. Dr. Chilufya is not accountable to the many donations and support the government has received from well wishers. Two months of Covid-19, he has

never explained to us Zambians how much has been donated and how it has been utilized. Remember your Excellency that this is the same person who is under corruption investigations.

10. The picture that has been created among the people, be it health workers, other political players and indeed the many citizens is that you have been treating him as a sacred cow and that perception has deeply worked against your good leadership.

Therefore, Your Excellency President Lungu, you must suspend or fire Dr. Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect and appoint some one new and credible to run MOH and the Covid-19 response because the lives of the 18 million Zambians cannot be left into the hands of someone who has lost public trust, is under corruption investigations and has proven to be a threat not only to the integrity of the presidency, but also a danger of critical issues pertaining to human life.

Your Excellence the Covid-19 is a serious game changer and if your office continue to entrust this sensitive matter into the hands of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya instead of setting up an independent multi-sectoral team of other unquestionable public health experts, Zambia and your office may experience unprecedented danger.

Petitioner: Dr. Beck Stanley Banda

Independent Public Health and Community Education Expert

NRC Number 233648/16/1

Phone Number 0977809376

Lusaka Resident

EDITOR’S NOTE: WE did labour to call Dr. Chilufya but turned down our call, text and WhatsApp requests equally went unanswered.