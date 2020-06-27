President Edgar Lungu has pledged K1 million towards the construction of Catholic Boys’ Boarding School under the Archdiocese of Lusaka in Njolwe, Chongwe District.

The Head of State has urged the corporate world to follow suit and contribute towards the construction of the Boarding school.

He said to achieve success, collective effort is required hence the need for the private sector and individuals to support the project.

Officiating at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the school today, President Lungu paid tribute to the Catholic Church for the role it has continued to play in the development of the nation.

He said since the day the Catholic Church set foot in Zambia, they have not only brought Christianity but continue to deliver development in collaboration with government to the people.

President Lungu has encouraged the private sector to, therefore, partner with the church in delivering developmental projects to the Zambian people.

And Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda expressed gratitude to President Lungu for the support towards the project.

He said the future of the Church in Zambia does not lie in international aid but within individuals and projects.