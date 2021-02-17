President Lungu pledges to meet all medical costs for Lung Cancer Patient Chama Musonda 22.

Chama is fighting lung cancer from Kabwe, she stopped Chemotherapy because she doesn’t have money could and decided to send out SOS 🆘 message…

President Lungu writes,

“I was deeply moved when I came across pictures on social media of a brave Kabwe-based young lady, Ms Chama Musonda, who is currently putting up a courageous fight against lung cancer with grit, grace and hope.

But this is not a fight that we should leave Ms Musonda to fight by herself. In the spirit of who we are as a people of faith, and guided by ethos of Ubuntu, I am pledging that I will meet all the medical requirements to cater for Ms Chama Musonda’s treatment – as we all pray for God’s healing mercies.

Let me take this opportunity to ask you my fellow citizens, to join me and my family tonight in saying a prayer for Ms Chama Musonda and others in similar situations.

To everyone who shared Ms Chama’s story, thank you for using Social media to highlight a noble cause.”