ECL PROJECTED TO WIN 2021 ELECTION, SAYS UNZA POLITICAL SCIENTISTS

RESEARCH by two international think tanks London-based Farraline Public Relations and Washington, DC-based Media Theory — has revealed that President Edgar Lungu is projected to win the August 12, 2021 general election by 56.8% followed by Hakainde Hichilema at 40% in five provinces.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4456971024422958&id=203462316440538

The five provinces include Lusaka, North Western, Central, Muchinga and Northern where Socialist Party President Fred Mmembe was projected to take third position.

This came to light at the second public speaking election event sponsored by

London-based Farraline Public Relations and Washington, DC-based Media Theory in collaboration with the

Political Science Association of Zambia, a respected organization that prides aspect in analyzing governance issues.

Political Science Association of Zambia President, UNZA Political Science Lecturer and Investigator Joe Ndambwa disclosed opinion poll findings in Lusaka today.

In July 2021, a survey conducted by two “international think-tanks” in collaboration with the Political Science Association of Zambia, suggested that President Lungu would receive 44.5% of the vote while his main rival, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of UPND, would get 30.3% in five provinces namely Western, Southern, Luapula, Eastern and Copperbelt.

The speakers that were discussing voter Behavior and Candidate choice, were political scientists that studied the origin, development and cooperation of political systems.

Political Scientists analysis help determine the voter’s choice of vote cast.

The event saw four distinguished speakers Richard Elsen from UK, main speaker Dr. Masauso Chirwa, Joe Ndambwa and Aaron Siwale.