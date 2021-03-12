President Edgar Lungu says he will not hesitate to sign the Cyber Security Bill once presented to him for Presidential Assent to make it become a law.

“Its part of the process once Parliament passes a Bill they then process it so that it comes to State House and once it comes I will not even proofread I will just sign it,” he said.

President Lungu said those that were fond of committing cyber crimes had this period untill he signed the Bill into law.

“Abusers of social media you have this short period to go scot free until I sign the bill once it comes to State House,” he said.

President Lungu said he would sign the Bill when it goes to State House because it would bring sanity on the cyber space.

The Head of State said this in an interview shortly after handing over fuel tankers, earth moving equipment and Rosa buses to the youth at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre today.