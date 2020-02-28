WITHOUT beating about the bush, the negative effect that the Patriotic Front Bill number 10 will have on citizens if enacted into law in its current state shall be worse than the waves of ‘gassing’ incidents we are seeing today.

Seeing that Edgar Lungu is voiceless over the horrific death of 43 people at the hands of mob justice, how will he care about the untold negative effects of the PF Bill number 10 on the people of Zambia once passed into law?

And in what capacity has Minster of Information and Broadcasting, Dora Siliya given the Zambia Police an *express shoot to kill certificate* in the name of crowd control?

How sick of Dora to try and justify Police shooting amidst the gassing by stating that, *‘when we hear that the police have shot at somebody, we should be comforted,”* really?

*How can the family of Frank Mugala, a school boy BE CONFORTED seeing that the Police shot him dead when people of Chazanga rose following the gassing incident in the area?*

Does the Government Spokesperson care how many lives the PF Bill number 10 aims to ‘kill’ by its negative impact? It appears, keeping her big belly pretty using tax payers’ money is all she cares about.

Even if the PF is condemning the widespread gassing, Bill number 10 in its current form is worse than the above heinous crime.

Consequently, the re-introduction of the PF Bill number 10 on the floor of parliament by Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda is like gassing with a view to kill the future of Zambia for want of political power.

From where we stand, PF can call mobs by whatever name, but the power has gone back to the people of Zambia who cannot wait to go to the polls in 2021 and fire Lungu by the power of the ballot.

If the people of Zambia what to see the people behind the gassing scheme, just wait and see who shall present the PF Bill number 10 in parliament and who shall support it.

Lungu and PF are ready to ‘gas Zambians’ using PF bill number 10.

Mean go

27/02/2020

Checkmate