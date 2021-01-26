PRESIDENT LUNGU RECEIVES SHOOTING REPORT

LUSAKA (Tuesday, 26h January, 2021)

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of ZAMBIA has received the full report from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting to death of two citizens in Lusaka last month.

The President has studied the report and has since handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecution for her attention.

The President, however, states that the due process of the law must take place.

ISSUED BY: Isaac Chipampe

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (Press and Public Relations)