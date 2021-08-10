PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, RUNNING MATE, TO ADDRESS FINAL VIRTUAL RALLY

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu will tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th August 2021 the Patriotic Front Virtual Rally.

The nineth (9th) Virtual Rally will be held at Government Complex on and will be beamed live on television, radio and social-media networks beginning at 14:00hrs.

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon.Davies Mwila announced the development this morning.

He said selected members of the public will gather across at the Freedom Park on Independence Road.

President Lungu and the Runningmate, Hon. Prof. Nkandu Luo will be among key speakers of the Virtual Rally.

And Hon. Davies Mwila has reiterated that the Patriotic Front will emerge victorious in the August 12th General Elections.

He said because of the party’s developmental achievements whilst in Government, and its future develoment plans as outlined in the Manifesto- 2021-2026, the Patriotic Front party is a clear choice for Zambians.

He urged Zambians to remain peaceful as political parties wind-up their campaigns.

This is according to a press statement issued by Antonio Mwanza, Media Director

Patriotic Front.