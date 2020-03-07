President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed national development.

President Lungu said he is disturbed that a second tragic accident has happened on Kitwe-Kalulushi Road, claiming 14 lives, few hours after the first mishap occurred on Ndola-Kapiri Road leaving 12 people dead.

“It is with deep regret that l have learnt of the second accident which has claimed 14 people bringing the number of those who have died in two separate accidents in one day to 26. I sympathise with the families who have lost their loved ones in this latest disaster,” he said.

And the Head of State has urged the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) and Zambia Police Service to ensure that they work closely to bring sanity on the roads across the country.

This is according to a statement released to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

And the Road Transport and Safety Agency is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives following two separate road traffic accidents that have claimed 26 lives today.

12 people died in a road traffic accident when a Rosa Bus collided head-on with a Volvo truck along the Ndola-Kapiri Mposhi road in the early hours of today.

Another fatal road traffic accident was recorded this afternoon around 13:00 hours when a Toyota Hiace minibus collided head-on with a foreign truck along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road leaving fourteen people dead.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda has described the two accidents which have claimed a total number of 26 lives as a disaster.

Mr Banda has called for support from all stakeholders to put an end to the spiraling numbers of road traffic accidents which have now become a public health concern.

This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.