State House has said that President Edgar Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the death of a Solwezi woman in a tragic accident involving a Police Service vehicle on Saturday.

According to a statement released to the media by his Press Aide, Mr. Isaac Chipampe, the President said that he had learned of the accident with extreme sadness.

“Death of any kind is regrettable. But death arising from an accident and involving a young person is deeply saddening,” said the President.

President Lungu said he is grieving with the bereaved family.

“At this moment my thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said.

And President Lungu wished the other victim of the accident quick recovery.