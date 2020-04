President Edgar Lungu has paid homage to hip hop act Slap D for the song Dzuwa

In a post made on Facebook the president said “Thank you XYZ Entertainment, SLAP D and JORZI for this great track – Dzuwa!” stating that “This is a passionate cry to God for help!”.

Slap D, recently released the song Dzuwa which talks about the current happenings and the outbreak of the Covid-19.