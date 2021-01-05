LUNGU SAYS PF HAS TAKEN OVER WESTERN AND NORTH WESTERN PROVINCES

President Edgar Lungu says his ruling party, PF has penatrated in terms of support in Western and North Western provinces which were UPND strongholds.

Commenting on the results of ward by-elections held yesterday where his party won in Western, Eastern and North Western provinces but lost in Southern province to UPND, President Lungu says the message is clear.

President Lungu said this in a congratulation message below to his party and UPND.

Following yesterday’s Local Government Elections held in different parts of the country, I wish to thank the people of Kamimba Ward, Lumezi Constituency, Eastern Province; Loula Ward, Liuwa Constituency, Western Province; and Kaimbwe Ward in Kasempa of North Western Province for their faith in the Patriotic Front’s (PF) developmental agenda. I can assure you that we do not take your faith and support for granted!

There is no doubt that the PF has penetrated and won new grounds in North Western and Western Provinces. On this score, let me thank the hardworking party structures and foot soldiers. Keep up the good work!

I also want to thank the people of Maramba Ward in Livingstone for the numbers we got as Patriotic Front even though we did not carry the day. On this score, let me congratulate the United Party for National Development (UPND) for retaining the Maramba Seat.