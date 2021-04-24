By Samuel Khwawe

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chipata Eastern Province to meet Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop George Zumaire Lungu who recently refused to partake in the Government K50 million Church empowerment funds.

Bishop Lungu who is also Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) President on 6th April, 2021 warned the Catholic Church against accessing the Government Church Empowerment funds questioning the source, transparency and accountability of the fund.

He urged Government to channel the resources to needy areas such as hospitals which have no drugs, paying retirees and workers at Chipata City Council who have gone for moths without salaries among many other areas requiring resources.

Government recently launched a K50 million empowerment fund targeting churches to stimulate the economy and ensuring sustenance of the church and its activities.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche has confirmed the President’s visit to Eastern Province to the Media in Chipata.

The Provincial PS says the Head of State will in the morning officiate at the thanks giving Silver Jubilee service of the establishment of the Anglican Diocese and also commission Bishop John Osmer’s House.

She says that President Lungu will after the Church service pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni People at his Ephendukeni Palace in Feni. – Diamond TV