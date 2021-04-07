President Edgar Lungu will officially file his party nomination papers this morning at 08:00hrs at the PF Party Secretariat.

According to Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, the party has set Wednesday and Thursday as days for members to apply for the party Presidency.

Hon Mwila said that he will start receiving applications this morning around 08 hours from those who want to contest at the general conference.

“Anyone who wants to stand as President must submit a letter of application to the Secretary-General of the party. So we expect anyone who want to stand as party President to apply from Wednesday to Thursday. Those are the days which have been fixed,” he said.

Hon Mr Mwila disclosed this yesterday when Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo applied to be considered as a Member of the Central Committee.

Patriotic Front (PF) Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has applied to be adopted as Member of the Central Committee.

The Secretary-General said that PF is a democratic party and as such people are free to contest any position in the party.

“So I am receiving the applications on behalf of the party President. So far so good the response has been overwhelming and by tomorrow it will be above 50 for those who have applied to be adopted as MCCs,” he said.