State House Intelligence Sources have told Zambian Watch that the current Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 Vice President.

According to the Information made available to Zambian Watch by Office of the President (OP) which is the intelligence services for State house say President Edgar Lungu has directed his Party Secretary General Davies Mwila to ensure that all structures in the Party supports Chitalu Chilufya as Vice President.

President Edgar Lungu believes that Chitalu Chilufya is more loyal than other candidates who are fighting for the Vice Presidency Position in PF.

So far, Chitalu Chilufya, Given Libinda, Jean Kapata, Ronald Chitotela, Davies Chama, Vincent Mwale, Prof Kandu Luo and Paul Moonga have shown interest to be President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in 2021.

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya will be availed to all structures as President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 running mate in April 2020 according to State house Sources.

SOURCE: Zambian Watch