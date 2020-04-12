Fellow Citizens,

I know this year’s Easter is not what we are used to. It is easy to feel discouraged and lose faith due to the pain COVID-19 has brought on all of humanity.

I urge you to abide by the social distancing guidelines for the benefit of us all. This too shall pass!

This is also time to remember and pray for those who are making daily sacrifices for us – the health workers. I urge you to take a moment to pray for your family; pray for your community, pray for Zambia, pray for Government and pray for countries of the world.

Matthew 28:6 says “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”

We shall overcome!

Happy Easter to you and your family.

#StayHome

#COVID-19