Press statement for immediate release, from His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people and all the Bene Mukuni.

10th August 2021

President Edgar Lungu should guarantee Hakainde Hichilema’s safety

I am greatly alarmed at recent remarks made by a senior PF official in which he suggested that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema would have been killed by a named foreign Head of State, had he been living in that country. But more distressing are similar comments His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu made yesterday about his fellow candidate in this electoral process, Hakainde Hichilema.

In a Christian Nation such as ours, such words go against the sanctity of life, the cause of justice and the rule of law. Allow me to therefore quote scripture in Mathew 5: 28 in order to illustrate my point:.

“But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart”.

Christ warns how the dangers of craving are proportionate to the actual act. Such graphic language of suggesting the death of a political opponent is as reckless as it is dangerous, and does little to instill confidence in the peace and security of the nation, its institutions (including the presidency), especially as we approach a very competitive election process, only two days away.

Other than being Republican President, His Excellency the President is the current Commander In Chief, and by implication his word whether spoken publicly or privately can be misconstrued as an order. Arising from the President’s submission, I urge him to guarantee the safety of Mr Hichilema and all other opposition leaders taking part in this election.

In this regard I wish to urge restraint and wisdom and advise all our politicians to use this elective process’ outcome to unite a deeply divided nation inorder that the problems of deeply rooted poverty of our people receive the deserved attention. I also call upon all our citizens to turn out in large numbers, to take part in this electoral process and to do so peacefully and orderly.

*Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba and all the Bene Mukuni*