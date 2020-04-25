I THINK EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD HOLD ANOTHER PRESS BRIEFING CENTRED AT THE CLOSURE OF CHURCHES.

WE are all human beings and bound to error in our daily decision making hence Chagwa should not feel embarrassed about the general negative comments about the pronouncement he made yesterday about re-opening churches.

It’s clear that after many churches refused to congregate today and tomorrow, they are here to do the damage control and twist things. Mr. Lungu yesterday did not mention permit or clearance to congregate but said people are now free to worship provided they adhere orders from Ministry of Health so we don’t know why police decided to come up with another different statement including permit issue.

Your Excellency, please next time get advice from right people who mean well to your presidency and performance because people can not afford to be discussing contradicting statements amid COVID- 19 fight. We don’t have that time.

What of if people says the permit was issued yesterday by the President himself as he said the churches will resume normal operation as long as they follow the precautions therefore police’s latest statement is a non- starter, what do you think will happen? Chaotic between congregates and police and we don’t want that especially in this stressing period.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer.