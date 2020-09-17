LUNGU STILL SERIOUS ON ARRESTING HH ON FAKE PRIVATISATION OFFENCES THAT TOOK PLACE 25 YEARS AGO.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

This video at a campaign rally in Lukashya, Northern Province Edgar Lungu confirms that the PF are investigating the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on privatisation and source of his wealthy. President Edgar Lungu claims that it’s the ‘people’ that want HH arrested for privatisation and quotes Pastor Moses Chiluba’s CAMNET interview.

After Lungu’s revelations, those who doubted Pastor Chiluba’s evil intentions must not doubt anymore.It’s not the people that want HH arrested but Lungu himself to prevent Hakainde from appearing on the ballot. That is very clear. It confirms that Pastor Chiluba’s interview was a PF sponsored build up and was aptly followed up by Edith Nawakwi’s bizarre claims on Hot FM.

Lungu’s threats must be taken seriously, the UPND President faces a possible arrest. The Zambian people must stand against President Edgar Lungu’s tyrannical rule and must at all cost prevent his persistent abuse of an innocent citizen who’s only offence is to aspire for public office.