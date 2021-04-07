By Leah Ngoma

President Edgar Lungu has successfully filed in his nomination to re-contest the pf presidency at the party’s General Conference slated for this weekend.

The head of state has been endorsed by all the 10 provinces as the sole candidate at the party’s General Conference and in the August general elections.

Addressing hundreds of supporters after submitting his nomination papers to party Secretary General Davies Mwila at the party secretariat in Lusaka this morning, President Lungu challenged all those aspiring for political positions ahead of the August polls to ensure they effectively serve the people who vote them into office once elected.

He has also advised all those who will not be adopted or voted for during this year’s general elections to remain patient and prove themselves worth of taking up leadership in 2026.

And speaking after scrutinizing president Lungu’s nomination papers, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the head of state has met all the requirements of the party constitution for one to aspire for the party presidency.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Front truck drivers’ National Mobilization Committee and the Zambia National Students Union-ZANASU- through their representative Max Changwe and Acting Secretary General Isaiah Mambwe respectively also endorsed president Lungu’s candidature in the August polls.

