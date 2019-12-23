President Edgar Lungu has sympathised with Zambians over the deteriorating economy, saying he knows things are bad in Zambia but has assured the citizens that the government is working towards making things better.

And the Head of State has said he will get thousands of votes in Dundumwezi in the 2021 elections because of the development taken to the area.

President Lungu has also declared that he has no time for sleeping because 2021 is around the corner. He said this at the official opening of the new PF provincial office in Solwezi on Sunday.

“In a few days time, we will be in 2020 so we have to up our game. We expect you people in North Western Province to give us votes we need to form government in 2021. I know it is possible because I believe in the leadership of the provincial PF committee. On my part I will wait on you people in North Western Province to come and prove that you are with us in 2021. If you don’t we will wait for 2026 kaili ninebo. I will still be around,” President Lungu said amid cheers from the party members.

“I am saying so because we have still kept our strongholds intact. Where we won 50% plus, we have those votes still intact so we are expecting you people in North Western Province to add to it so that we get 60 to 65 per cent. Yes don’t argue, I know what I am talking about because in Dundumwezi, I got 252 votes but this time, I am getting thousands and thousands of votes because of what we have done there. I am sure I will get some votes in Solwezi because you know the road to Chingola has been done. We will just be pointing to say haven’t you seen what we have done from 2016 up to to now? Sonta apo wabomba, tukalasontafye. I am saying this because Zambians are very intelligent, they are not willing to change a winning team. They are still happy with the game.”

On the country’s economy, he said he knows that things are bad in Zambia and that the price of mealie meal is high.

“I know but this will be overcome shortly. I know there is a shortage of electricity and we know the reason why there is this shortage but we are working on it and soon, you will have enough electricity. Those who think these problems will still be there up to 2021 are cheating themselves. And if you love the Zambian people, why should you pray that things should get worse so that people suffer more so that they can elect you as president?” President Lungu asked.