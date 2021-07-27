By Wendson Mavoro

President Edgar Lungu has told Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to be proactive when dealing with political violence.

President Lungu says Police receive enough intelligence reports to prevent political violence and protect Zambians.

The President has condemned cases of political violence that occurred in Nangoma, Chisamba and Ikelenge district.

He was speaking when he met Chief Chamuka in Chisamba district Central Province.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has urged Chief Chamuka to engage all political candidates who go to campaign in his chiefdom to walk the talk when it comes to curbing political violence.

And Chief Chamuka says political violence should not be tolerated as it has potential to cause voter apathy in the forthcoming general election. – Diamond TV