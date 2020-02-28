President EDGAR LUNGU has directed the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to ensure local contractors participate in the construction of the multi-facility International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

President LUNGU says the ministry should ensure that the 20 percent sub-contracting policy is adhered to by the contractor engaged to build the state of the art multi-facility international conference centre.

He says this will allow for skills transfer and enable the local contractors to gain knowledge and build capacity.

President LUNGU, who was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project in Lusaka, urged the contractor, China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Corporation to procure as much material from local suppliers as to contribute to the country’s Growth Domestic Product.

He also urged the Contractor to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time frame and with adhering to the highest standards.

President LUNGU noted that 500 direct jobs and 1 -thousand indirect jobs will be created during the construction phase while 60 permanent jobs will be created when the facility is completed.

The Head of State further said the infrastructure is not only testimony to the unbreakable bond shared between Zambia and China but will also provide an Ultra-modern infrastructure that will be host to many high-level meetings including the African Union Summit in 2022.

President LUNGU further said the International Conference Centre will also further economic opportunities which will stimulate economic growth .

And President LUNGU, who thanked China for the gesture said China and Zambia have continued to be partners in various fields of development.

He also said that the PF have shown how they are able to transform the country in the shortest time they have been in power.

And First Republican President KENNETH KAUNDA congratulated Zambia for getting the bid to host the AU summit in 2022.

Dr. KAUNDA noted that the construction of the Conference facility project is as a result of long-standing cooperation between Zambia and China.

He also sympathized with China on the loss of lives due to the Corona virus.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia LI JIE said the China Aid international conference project is a reflection of the mutual friendship between Zambia and China.

Mr. LI said the International Conference facility which will have over 4- thousand seating capacity will be the largest in Zambia and the second largest in Africa and will be constructed by China Jiangsu.

He assured that the Contractor will not only finish works in the stipulated time but also ensure that works are of good quality.

Mr. LI said the facility will enhance the capabilities of Zambia hosting not only the African Union -AU -Summit slated for 2022 but also other international events.

And, Foreign Affairs Minister JOE MALANJI stated that the construction of the facility underscores the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Development Minister VINCENT MWALE said his Ministry as the project implementors will ensure that the project is completed in the stipulated period and standards are adhered to.

Mr. MWALE noted that Zambians can attest to President LUNGU’s determination to take development to all parts of the country in the short time he has been in power.

He further stated that the country has witnessed massive infrastructure construction such as the Kazungula bridge, airports and roads.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO said President LUNGU must be praised for his continued commitment to deliver on the PF developmental agenda.

Mr. LUSAMBO noted that the infrastructure being constructed will not only add beauty to Lusaka but also create more benefits to the country as a whole.