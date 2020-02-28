As Preps for the SONA, on the application of national values and principles reach advanced stage.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

President of the Republic of Zambia, HIS Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will make His State of the Nation Address on the progress made in the Application of National Values and Principles (SONA) in Parliament, on Friday the 6th March, 2020.

The State of the Nation Address on the progress made in the Application of National Values and Principles is presented to Parliament by the Head of State annually as provided for in article 8 of the Republican Constitution of Zambia.

Principal Clerk for Public and International Relations of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen C. Kawimbe made the announcement to Journalists accredited to cover the upcoming high level national event at the National Assembly this morning.

The Media were also taken on a familiarisation tour of the premises to show them their designated areas of operation on the material day.

