By Chileshe Mwango and Michael Kaluba

Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya says President Edgar Lungu will only address on the Corna virus outbreak announcing draconian measures to be taken if there will be need to.

Her comment comes as people raise concerns over the president’s silence on the corna virus and calls for the head of state to address the nation on the pandemic.

Speaking on a special interview on ZNBC to give an update on government’s response to Covid 19, Ms Siliya has defended the stance taken by the president saying contrary to concern being raised by some section of society, president lungu was the first one to address the nation on the matter when he addressed parliament last month.

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya has disclosed that the three people that were admitted at the Levy Mwanawasa quarantine on suspicion of having corona virus were yesterday discharged as they were found to be free of the virus.

In a related development, the Kitwe Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry says the fear to lockdown the country as a result of the Corna virus on account of the devastating economic effects it would have are misplaced as the impact of the pandemic would be more worse in both the short and long term.

Chamber vice president in charge of commerce, Emmanuel Mbambiko says there is no need for Zambia to be active in the market saying a total lock down will be beneficial in the long term despite worries that it will negatively affect the country.

Mr. Mbambiko says South Africa’s announcement of a 21 day lock-down period will affect Zambia which depends on various products from there and insists that Zambia must follow suit due to the long term benefit of such a drastic measure.

Government through Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has maintained that Zambia has not yet reached a stage where drastic measures such as a total lock-down of the country and shutting of ports must be taken in the quest to contain the spread of covid-19.