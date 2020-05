Lusaka, 8th May 2020

By : Chanda John Chimba.

Republican President H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is today expected to address the nation on government led measures against covid-19.

In a posting made on his official Facebook page and monitored by News On The Go, President Lungu wrote;

“ I’ll soon address the nation on Government led measures against COVID-19.”

God bless Zambia.

*NEWS ON THE GO.